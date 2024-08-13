Joy slams protests against home affairs adviser

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on Tuesday claimed the “same mob” is threatening the home affairs adviser of the interim government to suffer the same fate as his mother.

In his verified Facebook page, the former ICT Adviser of Sheikh Hasina said that the home affairs adviser asked Awami League to reorganise as a big party in Bangladesh.

“The same ‘mob’ could not accept his honest advice in any way, on the contrary they (the mob) threatened the home adviser to suffer the same fate as my mother,” he said.

On Monday, interim government’s Home Affairs Adviser, Brigadier General (retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain, speaking to journalists at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, where he visited injured Ansar personnel, said that Awami League as a party has every right to reorganise, but warned that any attempt to create chaos would have dire consequences.

“The Awami League can reorganize without any issues, but if they try to cause disorder, the outcome will not be favorable.”

In response to a question regarding the Awami League, Hossain advised the party to focus on reorganisation and avoid endangering lives. “Reorganise your party like a proper political organisation. When elections come, contest them. But if you dream of counter-revolution, it will result in the loss of thousands of lives,” he cautioned.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Awami League, Hossain acknowledged the party’s contributions to the country. “This is a significant party, and I have a lot of respect for the Awami League. At one time, it was the hope of the Bengalis. Don’t destroy the legacy of the movements of ’52, ’69, and the Liberation War for personal reasons,” he emphasised..

Protesting the remarks BNP’s associate bodies — Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swecchasebak Dal — on Monday evening demonstrated in the capital and elsewhere, demanding the resignation of Sakhawat Hossain.

The leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal brought out a procession in Nayapaltan near BNP’s central office and shouted slogans demanding his resignation.