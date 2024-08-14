Sheikh Hasina sued in another case

The second case has been filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charge of kidnapping a lawyer from the capital’s Uttara in 2015.

Victim Supreme Court lawyer Sohel Rana lodged the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury on Wednesday (August 14).

The other accused are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former law minister Anisul Huq, the then inspector general of police AKM Shahidul Haque and former director general of Rapid Action Battalion Benazir Ahmed.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the Uttara West Police Station OC to register the complaint as a first information report.