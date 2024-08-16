Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Sunamganj

A 19-year-old housewife committed suicide by hanging herself at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 6:00 PM in Dhalagai village under Shimulbak union in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Salma Begum, wife of Soukat Miah, a resident of the area.

Locals and police said that Salma hanged herself with a scarf in her room in the afternoon while she was alone.

Later, her mother-in-law found her hanging and screamed when she returned home.

Locals rescued her and took her to a local doctor, who declared her dead on arrival.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunaganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Kazi Muktadin Hossain, officer in-charge of Shantiganj Police Station.

However, Salma’s family claimed that she was killed due to torture.