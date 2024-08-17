Awami League facing consequences of their own actions: Sarjis Alam

Sarjis Alam, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, remarked on Friday that the Awami League is now facing the consequences of their past actions while in power and will continue to do so in the future.

He made these comments in the morning while speaking to journalists at the Amar Ekushey Hall of Dhaka University, reports UNB.

Sarjis Alam recalled the events of 2013 when Hefazat-e-Islam held a rally in Motijheel, stating that during that time, the Awami League misused power by forcing numerous Islamic scholars to perform humiliating acts under police pressure. “We still have the pictorial evidence and videos of that incident,” he said. “The Awami League is now suffering the repercussions of what they did and will continue to suffer in the future.”

Regarding the observance of August 15 as a day of mourning, Sarjis noted, “When the incident happened on August 15, 1975, sweets were distributed across Bangladesh. Why? Because if you look at the events from 1972 to 1975, there was an extreme level of autocracy and fascism. August 15 was the result of a broader revolution of that time.”

Sarjis also commented that no one has the right to prevent anyone from paying their respects or laying flowers at Dhanmondi 32.

He concluded by urging students to return to their classes, saying, “We thank our fellow students for their contributions during the national crisis. But now, they must return to their studies. At the end of the day, if we want to move the country forward, we need an educated young generation.”