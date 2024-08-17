Brig General Sakhawat reassigned from Home to Textile and Jute Ministry

Home Adviser to the interim government Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hossain has been rassigned from his position as the Interim Government’s Advisor for the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ministry of Textiles and Jute.

Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has assigned as the Advisor for Ministry of Home Affairs in replace of Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hossain.

The reshuffle was announced on Friday, when four new advisors were also assigned their respective offices.

As part of the redistributions of duities, Advisor Wahid Uddin Mahmud has been assigned to the Ministry of Planning and the Ministry of Education, Ali Imam Majumder has been attached to the Chief Advisor’s office, Muhammad Fawzul Kabir Khan has been given charge of the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, and the Ministry of Railways. Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury will oversee the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Earlier that day, at 4 PM, the four new advisors were sworn in at Bangabhaban, with President Md. Shahabuddin administering the oath. Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus and other advisors were also present during the ceremony.

Previously, 17 advisors were sworn in across three phases. On August 8th, 13 advisors under the interim government led by Nobel Peace Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus took the oath of office. However, three advisors were unable to attend due to their commitments in Dhaka and abroad.

On August 11th, two more advisors, Supradip Chakma and Bidhan Ranjan Roy, were sworn in at Bangabhaban, followed by Farooq E. Azam on August 13th.