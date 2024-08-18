Former senior secretary Shah Kamal arrested

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested former senior secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Shah Kamal on Saturday ( August 17) night.

He was arrested from Mohakhali area in the Dhaka city.

This information was confirmed in a message sent from DMP’s public relations division.

Earlier on Friday (August 16), DMP conducted a raid of his house in Mohammadpur area and recovered cash worth around Tk3.11 crore, including local and foreign currencies.

Shah Kamal served as secretary from 2015 to 2019 and senior secretary from 2019 to 2020.