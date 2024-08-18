Sheikh Hasina, Shamim Osman among 48 sued in N’ganj murder case

A murder case has been filed against 48 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former lawmaker Shamim Osman, over the death of a youth in Narayanganj city on August 5 during the Quota Reform Movement.

Abul Bashar Anik, brother of deceased Abul Hasan Swajan, lodged the case with Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station on Saturday (August 17) night, said OC Abdus Sattar.

In the case, there mentioned the name of 48 accused. Around 150-200 unknown persons have also made accused.

The other accused include former minister Obaidul Quader, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Abul Hasan Swajan, 20, a sales representative, was shot in the Narayanganj city’s Mishonpara area in a clash between the quota protesters and Awami League leaders and activists on August 5. Locals rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries the next morning.