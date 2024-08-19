HC rule on legality of 15th amendment

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking why the 15th Amendment to the Constitution, which scrapped the caretaker government system, should not be declared illegal.

A High Court bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Shashanka Shekhar Roy issued the rule following a writ petition.

The court also asked the government to explain in eight weeks why the 15th amendment should not be declared unconstitutional.

Earlier, Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushasoner Jonno Nagorik, and four other citizen of the government have filed the writ challenging the legality of the 15th amendment.