Health ministry issuesMpox alert in Bangladesh

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that Bangladesh is on high alert for Mpox (previously Monkeypox), an infectious disease which has spread across various countries, particularly in Central Africa.

The disease, which leads to symptoms such as pain, swollen lymph nodes, and fever, has been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya. Pakistan’s health ministry, on Friday, said that it had identified a case of Mpox, but sequencing is being done to determine whether it is a new variant.

Daud Adnan, deputy director of the Department of Hospitals and Clinics at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reassured the public on Saturday that no cases have been detected in Bangladesh yet.

However, he emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant due to the infectious nature of the disease. ‘We are taking proactive measures to prevent Mpox from entering the country. Guidelines will be issued for airports, river routes, and other points of entry where caution is necessary,’ Adnan told UNB.

Health authorities are urging individuals to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms or come into contact with an infected person, especially within 21 days of travelling to an affected country. The public is advised to contact the helplines 16263 or 10655 for assistance.

“We are committed to ensuring that no one enters the country with Mpox”, Adnan added, underscoring the government’s determination to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, due to the rapid global spread of Mpox, a warning has been issued at three major airports — Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka, Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, and Sylhet Osmani International Airport in Bangladesh.

Besides, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) launched a hotline for Mpox awareness on Saturday after its detection in Pakistan.

If anyone develops symptoms, come into contact with an infected person, or have traveled to an affected country within the past 21 days, they are advised to contact the hotline numbers 16263 or 10655 for guidance.