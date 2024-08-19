Somoy TV broadcast suspended for a week

Broadcasting of private television channel ‘Somoy TV’ has been suspended for seven days.

An HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Shashanka Shekhar Sarkar passed the order on Monday following a writ petition filed by the channel’s director Shampa Rahman.

Senior lawyer Mojibul Haque Bhuiyan and Ahsanul Karim were present for the writ petitioner, while deputy attorney general Foyej Ahmed represented the state.

Lawyer Ahsanul Karim said that his client has stated in the petition that the Somoy TV was used as a mouthpiece of the previous government.

Shampa Rahman prayed to the HC to pass necessary order so that the TV runs neutrally, he added.

On August 10, Ahmed Jobayer was removed from the posts of managing director and chief executive of the channel.