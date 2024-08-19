Case filed against ex-chief justice Khairul Haque

A Supreme Court lawyer filed a case against former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque with Shahbagh Police Station on Monday (August 19).

The lawyer filed the case against the chief justice under sections 219 and 466 on charges of amending the caretaker government provision in the constitution through fraud, breach of trust and forgery.

Earlier on Sunday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroze Tithi rejected a register case (CR case) against chief justice Khairul Haque.

ABM Khairul Haque, who served as chief justice from October 1, 2010, to May 17, 2012, hurriedly abolished the caretaker government provision from the constitution on May 10, 2011, just before the end of his tenure.

Despite the Supreme Court’s earlier ruling allowing the system to continue for two terms, Khairul Haque disregarded it and published the full verdict 16 months and three days after the ruling, after his retirement.