Dipu Moni, Joy remanded in grocer murder case

Former social welfare minister Dipu Moni and former deputy minister for youth and sports Arif Khan Joy have been placed on a four-day and a five-day remand respectively in a case filed over the killing of grocer Abu Sayeed at Mohammadpur in the capital.

Producing them before the court on Tuesday (August 20), Mohammadpur Police Station’s inspector Toffazal Hossain pleaded to place each of them on a ten-day remand. After the hearing, Dhaka’s additional chief metropolitan magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin placed Dipu Moni and Arif Khan Joy on a four-day and a five-day remand respectively.

In his remand plea, the investigation officer (IO) mentioned that it was learnt that the accused were involved in the killing of the victim. So, it is necessary to question the accused under a 10-day remand each.

Earlier on Monday evening, Dipu Moni was detained by detectives in DOHS Baridhara area of Dhaka. She was shown arrested in the murder case in Mohammadpur the same night. She has cases against her in Chandpur and Dhaka.

Joy was also apprehended that night by the Detective Branch in Dhanmondi. He was similarly shown arrested in the same murder case.

In the afternoon on July 19, during a protest in support of the quota reform movement in the Bosila area of Mohammadpur, grocer Abu Sayeed was killed by police firing.

On August 13, a man named SM Amir Hamza filed the case with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury’s court.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former minister of road transport and bridges Obaidul Quader are also accused in the case.