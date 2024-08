Nayeemul Islam, Suvash Singha sued over killing in Rangpur

A case has been filed over the killing of Sajjad Hossain, who died after being shot dead during the anti-discrimination student movement in Rangpur.

Apart from former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, journalist Suvash Singha Roy and former prime minister’s press secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan have been made accused in the case.

Jitu Begum, wife of the victim Sajjad Hossain, filed the case at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court Kotwali in Rangpur on Tuesday (August 20) afternoon. Plaintiff Jitu Begum herself confirmed it.

A total of 78 people including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former minister Hasanul Haque Inu, Rashed Khan Menon, journalist Suvash Singho Roy, former prime minister’s press secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan, former state minister for Information Mohammad A Arafat and Women’s Awami League leader Apu Ukil have been accused in the case. Apart from this, 335 people have been made unidentified accused in the case.