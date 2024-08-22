Remittance inflow jumps 36pc in August

Remittance inflow to Bangladesh witnessed a massive 36 per cent surge amounting to US$406 million in the first 20 days of August compared to the same period last year.

According to central bank data, Bangladesh received a total of $1.5 billion in inward remittance till August 20. The amount was $1.12 billion during the same period last year.

The central bank data also reveals that in just one day, on August 20, expatriates sent $109 million.

Sources said that the sudden increase is largely owed to expatriates sending money through official banking channels.