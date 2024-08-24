Former Sirajganj MPs Munna, Henry and secretary Apu sued in 3 murder cases

Three murder cases were filed in connection with the deaths of three leaders and activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal during the student movement in Sirajganj.

The cases name 463 individuals, including two former Members of Parliament (MPs) and a former Cabinet Secretary, along with 450 unidentified persons.

Sirajganj Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Friday at around 12:15 PM, adding that the cases were filed separately on Thursday night (August 22) by the families of the deceased.

Mousumi Khatun, wife of late district Jubo Dal joint convener Ranju Sheikh, Saleha Begum, sister of late Jubo Dal activist Abdul Latif, and Ganjar Ali Sheikh, father of late Sumon Sheikh, filed these cases with the police station, said the OC.

In each case, former MP for Sirajganj Sadar constituency, Professor Dr. Habibe Millat Munna, has been named as the prime accused. Other key figures named in all three cases include former Cabinet Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, former MP Dr. Jannat Ara Talukder Henry, President of the District Awami League K.M. Hossain Ali Hasan, General Secretary Abdus Samad Talukder, and former Upazila Chairman Riaz Uddin, among others.

In total, 913 individuals, including several unidentified suspects, have been accused across the three cases.

According to OC Humayun Kabir, on August 4, during the student-led protests, three individuals were killed by gunfire, beatings, and stabbings. The families of the deceased have filed separate murder cases in response to these events.