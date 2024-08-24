Metro rail operation from Sunday

Metro Rail services, which were suspended since 18 July following vandalism at two stations during the quota movement, are going to operational from Sunday (August 25).

Md Jakaria, additional project director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), confirmed the matter.

The metro trains were run on a trial basis on Thursday and Friday. There found no problem with the line, but working on some technical issues, according to the DMTCL.

Trains will not stop at vandalised Mirpur-10 and Kazipara Metro Rail stations.

