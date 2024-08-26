Coordinator Hasnat Abdullah critically injured in Secretariat clash

Coordinator Hasnat Abdullah was critically injured after clashes broke out between students and Ansar personnel near the Secretariat in the capital on Sunday night.

He is currently receiving treatment at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Eye witness said at least 40 people were injured during a chase and counter-chase between the students and the ansar members. At one stage, the Secretariat turned into a battlefield.

Ansar members confined advisers, officials and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators at the Secretariat, though their demand to nationalise their job have been accepting.

As the Ansar members remained seated in front of the Secretariat, the advisors and officials could not leave the Secretariat till 10:30pm on Sunday.