Former Information Minister and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haque Inu from the Uttara area of the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested him at Uttara in the capital on Monday (August 26).

Inu served as the information minister under an Awami League-led coalition government during 2012-2019.

He was key ally of Awami League party, which was ousted from power on 5 August for its authoritarian policies.