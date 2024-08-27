Bangladeshi sustains bullet injury in BSF firing along Sylhet border

A Bangladeshi man sustained bullet injury in firing by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Sylhet’s Companiganj border on Monday night.

The man was identified as Md Nizam Uddin, son of Alauddin, a resident of Bijoypara village under Uttar Ronikhai union in the upazila.

He has been undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Locals said that smugglers including Nizam were allegedly bringing in 1,200 sacks of sugar from India through the Utma border.

The BSF opened fire at the smugglers around 7 pm, leaving Nizam critically injured inside the Bangladesh border.

Local BGB Commandant Mohammad Abdul Momen confirmed the incident, saying that Nizam received the bullet injuries while returning to Bangladesh.