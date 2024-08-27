Plea to place JSD president Hasanul Huq Inu on 10-day remand

A plea has been submitted to a court in Dhaka seeking to place Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president and former information minister Hasanul Huq Inu on a 10-day remand in connection with a murder case filed at New Market Police Station in the capital.

The hearing on remand is scheduled to take place at Dhaka’s Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider’s court on Tuesday (August 27).

Inu was arrested by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detective branch from Uttara in the capital.

New Market Police Station’s (Investigation) Md Mahmud Said one Abdur Rahman filed the case being the plaintiff in connection with his brother-in-law’s murder. Hasanu Huq Inu was shown arrested in that case. He will be produce today for remand.

DB sources said Inu was taken to the DB office at Minto Road after the arrest. Inu will be questioned in a number of cases including a murder case.