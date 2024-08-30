Banks asked to freeze accounts of ex-chief justice, attorney general

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has asked all banks to freeze accounts of former chief justice Obaidul Hassan and attorney general AM Amin Uddin.

The anti-money laundering agency also ordered banks to block all accounts belonging to Obaidul Hassan’s wife Nafisa Banu, and Amin Uddin’s wife Afsari Khanam.

BFIU, an investigation wing of the central bank, sent letters to banks and other financial institutions in this regard on Thursday (August 29).

According to the letters, the financial institutions have been asked to suspend activities of the bank accounts and lockers of these individuals for 30 days under Money Laundering Prevention Act.

The banks have been also asked to send all documents related to the accounts and transactions to the BFIU within the next five working days.

It is to be mentioned that Obaidul Hassan resigned as chief justice of the country on August 10 facing pressure after the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, while former attorney general Amin Uddin also resigned three days earlier citing personal reasons.