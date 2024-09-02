Bangladesh need 185 runs to win series against Pakistan

Bangladesh need 185 runs to sweep the series against Pakistan after the hosts were bowled out for 172 on the fourth day of the second and final Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Earlier, Hasan Mahmood claimed his maiden five-wicket in his Tests career, finishing with 5-43, while Nahid Rana took four wickets for 44 runs. Taskin Ahmed claimed the other wicket to fall.

The ninth wicket fell when Abrar Ahmed (two), who had been peppered with short-pitched deliveries by Rana, fended at a short-of-a-length delivery from the back foot, only to edge it straight to Najmul Hossain Shanto at first slip.

Salman Agha then added 27 runs for the final wicket with Mir Hamza before Hasan brought an end to the innings by getting Hamza caught behind.

Earlier in the day, Nahid struck thrice in the morning session to reduce Pakistan to 117-6 at lunch.

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman then put together a 55-run stand for the seventh wicket. Hasan, who had taken two wickets the previous day, dismissed Rizwan for 43 and removed Mohammad Ali for a golden duck the very next ball, leaving Pakistan eight down.

Salman then carried on his lone vigil for a few more overs and remained unbeaten on 47 to take the lead above 180.

The batters now have a golden opportunity to secure Bangladesh’s maiden Test series win over Pakistan and achieve a whitewash with over four sessions still left in the match.