Haji Salim placed on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Monday granted a five-day remand for Haji Mohammad Salim, former Member of Parliament for Dhaka-7 and a prominent leader of Awami League.

The decision was made by Metropolitan Magistrate Akteruzzaman following a hearing.

Earlier, in the early hours of Sunday, a team from Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Salim from Bangshal area of Old Dhaka. He was detained in connection with the murder case of Khalid Hasan Saifullah, a first-year student of Ideal College.

According to the case details, Khalid Hasan Saifullah was shot dead on July 18 during the student movement in Azimpur Government residential area under Lalbagh. Following the incident, the victim’s father, Kamrul Hasan, filed a murder case at Lalbagh Police Station on August 19.