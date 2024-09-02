Washington would support interim govt of Bangladesh, strengthen ties with Dhaka: US envoy

The United States would support the interim government of Bangladesh and strengthen ties with Dhaka in a range of issues, US charge d’ affaires in Dhaka Helen LaFave said Monday.

The US diplomat made the assurance when she paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

“The US government was happy to congratulate the Chief Adviser and was looking forward to working closely together,” the chief adviser’s press wing quoted the UN diplomat as saying, BSS reports.

Helen said the US Embassy in Dhaka will resume this week its consular service to expedite visa processing. She said thousands of Bangladeshi students now study in US universities.

She said the US would work closely with Bangladesh in health, education, labour, governance and Rohingya issues.

Washington has started resettling Rohingyas to the US, she said, hoping that the process would be expedited.

The US is the largest contributor to the Rohingya humanitarian responses, and the US charge d’ affaires said the amount of Rohingya monthly food aid has been increased this year after more US funding.

She also called for livelihood opportunities for the Rohingyas.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus thanked the US for supporting Bangladesh, including its continued funding for over one million Rohingyas who have been living in Cox’s Bazar’s camps.

He said the interim government was tasked with carrying out deep reforms and the general election would be held after a reasonable time.

Prof Yunus called for a “combined” effort and “a common platform” among the donors for flood response in Bangladesh.

The envoy raised some concerns over labour and minority issues.

The chief adviser said every citizen in Bangladesh is “protected by the constitution” and the interim government is committed to upholding the human rights of all citizens.

Human rights issues, the cyber security laws, and the Rapid Action Battalion also came up during the talks.

Helen said the US government is also trying to help Bangladesh set up a prosecutorial service in an effort to ensure fair trials in the country.