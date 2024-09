Former Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-7 constituency Haji Salim was arrested early Monday from the capital’s Bangshal area.

On secret information, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police conducted a raid at Bangshal area and arrested Haji Salim from there at about 12:45AM.

DB (north) Joint Commissioner Rabiul Islam Bhuyian confirmed the arrest news, adding that he was wanted in a number of cases.