Bangladesh whitewash Pakistan to secure historic Test series win

Bangladesh whitewashed the host Pakistan with a six-wicket victory in the second and last Test of two-match series to clinch the series by 2-0 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Experienced campaigners Mushfiqur Rahim (22*) and Shakib al Hasan (21*) were at the crease when Bangladesh secured the historical win.

Bangladesh lost both of their openers in the first hour of the fifth day’s play after resuming on 42 for no loss on previous day.

Both openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam went back to the pavilion after scoring 40 and 24 respectively.

Captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto scored on 38 before got out while Mominul Haque contributed 34 runs on the score board.

Earlier, Bangladesh pace bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana shared nine wickets to help dismiss Pakistan for 172 in their second innings on the fourth day.

Hasan took 5/43 and Nahid finished with 4/44 to leave Bangladesh needing 185 for a 2-0 series win.

Salman Agha top-scored for the hosts with an unbeaten 47 while Mohammad Rizwan made 43.

Bangladesh won the first Test by 10 wickets and have now clinched their first ever Test series victory over Pakistan.