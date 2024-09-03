Man killed in Habiganj clash over owed money

A man was killed and at least 10 people were injured in a clash between two groups due to a dispute over shop arrears on Tuesday in Habiganj’s Bahubal.

The victim Amir Hossain, 70, was a resident of Rajapur Kaitgaon village under the upazila.

He died on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatment at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The clash took place between the people of Rajapur Kaitgaon village of Sadar Union of the upazila on Monday night.

Bahubal Model Police Station SI Abu Moksed said that businessman Jalil Mia owed some money to Tofazzal Mia of Rajapur Kaitgaon village. Following this, the two had been locked into an argument at night. At one stage, two groups of people clashed with indigenous weapons.

The victim Amir Hossain from Tofazzal’s group was taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital at night with serious injuries. He later died on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatment there, the SI added.