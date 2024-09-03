Editors suggest interim govt should stay in power three years

Newspaper editors have opined that the interim government should stay in power for “minimum two to three years,” said Chief Adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam.

Following an opinion-sharing meeting between Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and 20 newspaper editors at the state guest house Jamuna in the capital on Tuesday (September 3), he briefed reporters.

During his opinion-sharing meeting with the newspaper editors, Professor Yunus sought their opinion on the time-limit of his stay in power, the press secretary said.

Shafiqul Alam said the newspaper editors gave him several proposals including staying in power for “a reasonable time-limit.”

The chief adviser also wanted to know what the interim government ought to do and what minimum tasks it (interim government) needed to do.

Highlighting the opinions of the editors, Shafiqul Alam said the editors made various proposals. Most of the editors proposed him to stay in power for minimum two to three years. However, all the editors said that the duration of the government should be minimum two years so that reforms could be done effectively.

Receiving such a proposal, the chief adviser said, “It’s a great opportunity. Time has come to utilise this opportunity. It’s a great scope of pursuing reforms. We must utilise it.”

Besides, the editors sought amendment to the Constitution and reforms of the Election Commission. They think that the state-run institutions would be strengthened through the amendment to the constitution.

“Statements and opinions of all the editors have been recorded. Every adviser will listen the recorded statements and take decisions accordingly.

The editors also raised the demand of forming a media commission. They also proposed to form a commission for amendment to the constitution, a law commission, a police commission etc. They also gave their opinions on how the police department could be strengthened.

Coming out of the meeting, Mahfuz Anam told reporters that Prof Yunus asked them how long they should remain in power to carry on necessary reforms. “What did the nation want? What did the people want? Two, three or five years. He had no opinion. He wanted to know what was the thought of people? What are the people think about his government?

He (Prof Yunus) urged media to write the thoughts of people about the interim government.

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, The New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, Dhaka Tribune Editor Zafar Sobhan, Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, The Business Standard Editor Inam Ahmed and Kalbela Editor Santosh Sharma, among others, were present at the meeting.