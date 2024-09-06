Case filed against two ex-MPs, 133 others in Cumilla

A case has been filed last night (Thursday) with Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station against 133 people, including former members of parliament (MPs) former railways minister Mujibul Haque and AKM Bahauddin Bahar for injuring some people by shooting during the anti-discrimination student movement in Sadar upazila of the district.

Kazi Md. Sohel, son of Abdul Karim, resident of Alekharchar area, filed the case with Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station as the plaintiff.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Cumilla Kotwali Police Station Shiben Biswas confirmed the matter.

The others accused are – Hanufa Akhtar wife of former railway minister Mujibul Haque and Tahseen Bahar Shuchona former mayor of Cumilla City Corporation and daughter of former member of parliament AKM Bahauddin Bahar.

According to the statemenet of the case, a group of leaders and activist of AL, including two former AL MPs, on August 4 attacked the protesters, including Kazi Md Sohel, at Alekharchar area under Sadar upazila of the district around 3pm. The attackers hurled cocktails and petrol bombs which injured Kazi Md Sohel.

The accused in the case also included 300 more unidentified persons, including leaders, activists, public representatives of the district and upazila Awami League and other organizations.