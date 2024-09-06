The BCA Annual Awards 2024 will be held on 28 October in Central London

Matiar Chowdhury:

Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA), the oldest organization of British Bangladeshi businessmen established in Britain in 1960, has announced the date of their annual award ceremony. On this occasion, at the five-star Millennium Gloucester Hotel in Central London at one o’clock in the afternoon on September 5, the organization’s President Oli Khan MBE and Secretary General Mithu Chowdhury said that from this month they have taken the initiative to find the best restaurant and the best chef in the UK through a competition. In a press conference, BCA leaders said that the names of the winners of all branches will be announced and awarded at the BCA Awards 2024 ceremony at a famous hotel in London on October 28, and high-ranking officials and distinguished people including British MPs, members of the House of Lords will be present at this colorful award ceremony.

At a time of global economic and multidisciplinary change, the BCA seeks to ensure a legacy of excellence, particularly for women and young chefs, with an emphasis on the wider future of Britain’s curry industry. With this aim in mind, the BCA has launched the UK’s Best Young Curry Chef Award for the first time to encourage and recognize the work of young talent in the curry industry. BCA President Oli Khan MBE said at the press conference: “We believe this will be very positive, and exciting, and will send a brilliant message to the curry industry.” BCA President Oli Khan MBE welcomed the new British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the beginning of his speech and said that BCA was established in 1960 as a non-profit organization. Representing about 12,000 restaurants and takeaways in the UK, this organization has consistently highlighted the specific demands and potential aspects of British Bangladeshi restaurant businessmen at the highest levels of government. He thanked and thanked the journalists present and said that this great activity of him and their organization will continue all the time. In the press conference, the secretary general of the organization, Mithu Chowdhury, said that British Bangladeshis are supplying 4 billion pounds to the British financial policy from this curry industry. More than 50,000 people have been employed in 12,000 restaurants owned by British Bangladeshis in the whole of Britain. 5 lakh families depend on it. BCA’s former president engineer Kamal Yakub, Tejara’s Atiq Rahman, and King Fisher and Cobra Bear, Chef Online representatives, also spoke at the press conference.