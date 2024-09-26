First consignment with 18 tonnes of hilsa exported to India

Amid much debate over the export decision, Bangladesh started to export the country’s national fish with the first consignment of 18 tonnes to India through the Benapole land port on Thursday ahead of Durga Puja.

“The consignment reached the port in Jashore by six trucks. Later, the quality of the fish was checked and it was allowed to go to India,” said Othello Chowdhury, deputy commissioner of Custom House, Benapole.

The export price of the fish is $10 per kg which is about Tk1,200.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce gave clearance to 49 companies to export 2,420 tonnes of hilsa in India. Of these, 48 were allowed to export 50 tonnes each and one was allowed to export 20 tonnes.

The period of this permission has been set till 12 October.

So far, six companies have submitted their documents to the Custom House to release 18 tonnes of hilsa, Othello said, adding that clearance has been given as the papers were correct.

In response to the “special request” from India, the interim government of Bangladesh has agreed to export hilsa ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

After falling of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on 5 August, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter said the government would not allow exports of hilsa to India.

According to data from the Department of Fisheries, Bangladesh exported 664.86 tonnes of hilsa to India for $7.71 million in FY2023-24.