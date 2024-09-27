Councillors of 12 city corporations, 323 municipalities removed

After the removal of elected mayors from all city corporations and municipalities of the country following the fall of the Awami League government, the councillors have also been removed.

The general councillors and councillors in the reserved seats of women of 12 city corporations and 323 municipalities across the country have been removed.

Removing the general councillors and councillors in the reserved seats of women, the Local Government Division, under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, issued two seperate notifications on Thursday.

The 12 city corporations are Dhaka South City Corporation, Dhaka North City Corporation, Chittagong City Corporation, Khulna City Corporation, Rajshahi City Corporation, Sylhet City Corporation, Barisal City Corporation, Narayanganj City Corporation, Comilla City Corporation, Rangpur City Corporation, Gazipur City Corporation, and Mymensingh City Corporation.

The removal of the councillors of 323 municipalities was also announced through another notification.

Meanwhile, 61 Zilla Parishad members were also removed, except from the hill districts.

Eleven days after coming to power, the interim government removed the mayors of all 12 city corporations, including Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam, from their positions on August 19. Among these city corporations, Jatiya Party’s mayor was at the helm of the Rangpur City Corporation, while Awami League backed mayors were at the helm of the rest 11 city corporations.

Previously, the government had also removed the mayors of 323 municipalities, 495 Upazila Parishad chairmen, and 53 District Council chairmen.

In the absence of the Upazila Parishad chairmen, upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) will assume their duties, and the deputy commissioners (DCs) will take over the responsibilities of the District Council chairmen.