World Rabies Day observed in Habiganj

The World Rabies Day 2024 was observed in the Habiganj district on Saturday.

This year’s World Rabies Day theme is: “Breaking Rabies Boundaries”.

Marking the day, a rally was brought out that paraded the main streets in the town. After the rally, a discussion was also held in the Conference Room of the District Livestock Department office.

With Livestock Officer Dr Md Abdul Quader in the chair, it was addressed, among others, by Sylhet Divisional Director Dr Maruf Hasan, Sadar Upazila Health Officer Dr Delowar Hossain, Habiganj Agriculture University Lecturer Sharmin Sultana, Lecturer Salauddin and Dr Mostafizur Rahman.