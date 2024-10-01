Sagar-Runi murder: Nine lawyers permitted to assist state

A court in Dhaka has permitted nine lawyers, including Supreme Court Adv Shishir Monir, to continue Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi murder case at the plaintiff’s personal cost.

Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque passed this order on Tuesday after hearing on a petition by Nowsher Ali Roman, the plaintiff in the case and brother of Runi.

On Monday, Roman submitted the petition to appoint nine lawyers to help the state.

Other eight lawyers are Adv Mujahidul Islam, Mizanul Haque, Mostafa Jamal, Abu Russel, Mohiuddin, Abdullah Al Farruq, Iqbal Hossain and Mottakin Hossain.

Journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi were murdered as their flat at West Rayer Bazar on February 11, 2012.

Following the incident, Runi’s brother Naosher Alam Roman filed a murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

On April 18, 2012, the investigation of the case was handed over to RAB.

The mystery into the murder could not be unearthed though more than a decade has already passed.

On Monday (September 20), the High Court excluded the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from investigation in the case.