Cyber Security Act 2023 going to be abolished: Asif Nazrul

The interim government has decided to scrap the controversial Cyber Security Act (CSA), said Law Adviser Asif Nazrul on Thursday (October 3).

He was speaking at an opinion-sharing meeting with stakeholders at Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital.

“The government is going to abolish the Cyber Security Act 2023 soon,” he said.

Speaking at the meeting, Information Adviser Nahid Islam said, “I think that the Cyber Security Act should be abolished, because suspicion will remain in the mind of people though the law is fully amended.”

The law adviser presided over the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the draft amendments effected to make the ‘Cyber Security Act 2023’ timely.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said the Cyber Security Act 2023 is ineligible for amendment. “Demand should be raised to abolish this law.”

Most of the panel discussants demanded repeal of the Cyber Security Act.

The opinion-sharing meeting was participated by Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sara Hossain, Dhaka University’s Law Department’s teacher Dr Nasimuzzaman Bhuiyan, journalist leader Kader Gani Chowdhury, Advocate Shishir Monir, Barrister Anita Gazi, writer Zahed ur Rahman and Barrister Priya Ahsan and Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra, among others.