Saber Hossain Chowdhury arrested

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, former minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, was arrested in the capital on Sunday.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested him from Gulshan in the capital in the evening, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s deputy commissioner for Media Talebur Rahman.

He said the DB team raided his Gulshan residence and then arrested him from there.

The police official said a number of cases were filed against Saber Hossain Chowdhury. He is now at the DB office.

Saber was elected as lawmaker from Dhaka-9 constituency with Awami League ticket in the 2024 general elections.