Shakib may retire in Bangladesh, hints BCB President

Bangladesh’s ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has sought security assurances for his return to Bangladesh and his subsequent departure after the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

During the recent Kanpur Test against India, Shakib expressed his desire to play his final series in home before retirement, despite ongoing legal issues in Bangladesh. Shakib, who has already retired from T20 internationals, also hopes to avoid any harassment upon his return to the country.

However, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has referred Shakib’s security matter to the government, but BCB President Faruque Ahmed hinted that Shakib might retire after playing the series in Bangladesh.

In a media interaction on Monday, Faruque said, “I’ve been in contact with Shakib. There’s a strong possibility that he will retire in Bangladesh.”

Regarding Shakib’s legal issues, Faruque stated, “I can’t speak about the legal aspects. I am a small human being with limited power. Shakib’s issue has to be handled by the government. There are law enforcement agencies, advisers—they will decide on his issue. We can only take responsibility for his training and playing inside the stadium and at the indoor facilities.”

Previously, on Thursday (October 3), Youth and Sports Advisor Asif Mahmud spoke about Shakib’s return during an interview in the UAE.

“We will provide the highest level of security for our player. If there are any accusations against him, that’s a separate issue, which falls under the Ministry of Law. But regarding his security, we’ve assured that Shakib will be safe. He has contributed immensely to the country, and since he wants to play his final Test in Bangladesh, I personally want him to have that opportunity,” Asif stated.