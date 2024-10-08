Ex-planning minister MA Mannan shifted to hospital from jail

Former Planning Minister and ex-MP of Sunamganj-3 constituency, MA Mannan, has been transferred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital from Sylhet Central Jail for medical treatment.

He was brought to the hospital under tight security around 10:30am on Tuesday and admitted after undergoing initial tests.

Sakhawat Hossain Rubel, the Superintendent of Sylhet Central Jail, said that Mannan was taken to the hospital due to his deteriorating health condition.

Following the preliminary checkups, doctors decided to admit him for further care.

To ensure Mannan’s safety, security measures have been intensified, with additional support provided by the army alongside jail police.

Dr. Soumitra Chakraborty, deputy director of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, reported that Mannan is experiencing chest pain and has uncontrolled diabetes.

Mannan was arrested from his home in Shantiganj upazila on the night of September 19.

The following day, he was formally charged in a case filed under the Speedy Trial Act at the Sunamganj Sadar Model Police Station.