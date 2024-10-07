Man killed in Sunamganj road crash

A man was killed in a road accident at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday.

The accident took place in the afternoon at Damudhartapi Mamadpur area along the Sunamganj-Sylhet regional highway under East Pagla union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Siraj Mia alias Birat, 50, son of late Terab Ali, a resident of Damudhartapi village.

According to locals and police sources, a speeding motorbike hit Siraj when he attempted to cross the highway, leaving him critically injured.

He was rescued by locals and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where the physicians declared him dead.

Joykalas Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Md Abbas Ali confirmed te death.