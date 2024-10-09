Ingredients:

v 500 gm of chicken breast

v 1 cup of cubed onions

v 1 tbsp each of chopped ginger, chopped garlic, and crushed dry red chili

v 12 cup soybean oil

v 2 tbsps butter

v 1 tbsp each of soy sauce, tomato sauce, and oyster sauce

v 2 pieces each of cinnamon, cardamom, and bay leaves

v A pinch of sugar

v Salt to taste

v Vegetables of your choice (like different colored capsicums) – optional

v Sizzling dish

Method:

1. First, cut the chicken into small, one-inch-long pieces and wash them thoroughly.

2. Take a pan and add the oil. Add the bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, and the cubed onions. Fry the onions lightly.

3. Add the chicken pieces and the remaining ingredients. Cook the chicken well. Since the chicken pieces are small, it won’t take long to cook.

4. Just before taking it off the heat, add a pinch of sugar.

5. Now, cover the sizzling dish with foil paper and heat it thoroughly on the stove. Pour the cooked chicken onto the sizzling dish. A beautiful smoky sound will emerge – this is the characteristic of this dish.

6. Serve hot with paratha or any kind of rice. It tastes delicious!

7. Enjoy your Chicken Sizzling!