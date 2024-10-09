Export earnings increase by 6.78pc in Sept

Bangladesh’s export earnings in September increased by 6.78 per cent despite workers’ unrest in garment sector.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Bangladesh’s export earnings in September reached US $3.51 billion, a $220 million jump compared to the same period last year.

EPB Vice Chairman Anwar Hossain said this at a press conference on monthly export earnings review at his office on Wednesday, reports UNB.

He said they prepared the data based on real time shipments data as per NBR Asycuda world.

He said, “from now on we will come up with a detailed analysis of the export earnings every month.”

According to EPB data, in the first quarter – July to September- of the ongoing fiscal year, Bangladesh’s export’s earnings grew by 5.04 percent to reach $11.37, up from $10.82 billion in the same period of FY24.