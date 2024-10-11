Plastic toys contain toxic metals: Study

A new study has found that plastic toys and products for children contain potentially hazardous toxic substances derived from recycled plastic.

According to the XRF (X-ray fluorescence) study, all 160 analysed samples had at least one hazardous chemical, such as lead, mercury, bromine, cadmium, arsenic, and other dangerous materials like heavy metals and persistent organic pollutants (POPs).

The research team of the Environment and Social Development Organisation (ESDO) and BAN Toxics, Philippines, disclosed the findings during a press conference held at ESDO’s headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday.

According to the study, a children’s water cup, an everyday essential, contained 1,380ppm lead, 247ppm arsenic and 1,390ppm chromium—a toxic substance in a simple drinking cup.

A bag commonly used by children revealed 580ppm of lead, as much as 1,280ppm of barium and 88ppm of mercury, making a child’s school supplies a hidden health hazard.

A children’s doll set tested with 160ppm lead and shocking 1,500ppm chromium, turning a beloved toy into a dangerous object.

A child’s mug, another everyday item, contained 220ppm lead, 315ppm cadmium and 1,680ppm chromium, exposing children to a potential health risk with every sip.

Even from a reputable toy store, a doll set contained approximately 500ppm of lead, proving that even high-end stores are not free of harmful chemicals.

A colourful letter from an alphabet set showed 660ppm lead—a surprising finding in a product designed to help children learn.

Emphasising the seriousness of the situation, ESDO chairperson Syed Marghub Murshed said, “The presence of such hazardous chemicals in children’s products is an urgent public health issue. In order to shield the next generation from these hidden dangers, we must move swiftly.”