Tigers taste ignominious defeat on Mahmudullah’s last T20

Opener Sanju Samson hammered a brutal century as India batters made several records to maul Bangladesh by 133 runs in the third and final T20 in Hyderabad today.

India firstly compiled a hefty 297-6 which is the second highest total in the T20 Internationals and highest against a Test nation. Its however India’s highest total in their history.

Compared to the last two matches, Bangladesh fared little better as they put up 164-7 while chasing the improbable target with Towhid Hriody battling lonely to hit 42 ball-63 not out.

The 133-run defeat, however, is Bangladesh’s largest margin defeat in this format, battering 124-run defeat against South Africa.

The ignominious defeat came in the match which was the last T20 game of Mahmudullah Riyad, the last member of Bangladesh’s ‘Fab 5’.

Having won the game, India swept the three-match T20 series too after whitewashing Bangladesh in Test series.

Samson earned his maiden century in the process and was dismissed after smashing 47 ball-111 with 11 fours and eight sixes, five of which came in a row in one over off leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav struck 75 off 35 with eight fours and five sixes.

After India opted to bat first, Tanzim Hasan Sakib gave the side an early delight taking out Avishek Sharma for 4 but the joy was short-lived.

Samson and Surya combined for a 173 off 69 in a brutal batting for the second wicket to leave Bangladesh out-of-sort and jaded.

After their dismissal, Hardik Pandya with 18 ball-47 and Ryan Parag with 13 ball-34 gave the finishing touch in style as India pushed the score toward 300.

Tanzim Sakib took two wickets in two balls in the last over to help Bangladesh avoid 300 plus total but the carnage was already done.

India in total struck 25 fours and 22 sixes in their innings.

Tanzim Sakib took three wickets but gave away 66 runs in four overs, highest by any Bangladeshi bowler in this format.

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman also conceded 50 plus runs in their four overs quota to take one wicket apiece.

India gave Bangladesh a blow in the first when Mayank Yadav produced a express delivery to claim the wicket of Parvez Hossain Emon.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto played two bad shots to leave Bangladesh at 59-3.

Liton Das and Towhid Hridoy shared 53-run for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed for 42.

Mahmudullah on his last match made 8 before Mayank Yadav got rid of him.

Hriody battled lonely to take the side’s total past 150 but couldn’t help avoid largest margin defeat.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoy was the most successful bowler for India with 3-30 while Mayank take two.