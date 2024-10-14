Age limit recommended for men 35, women 37 in govt jobs

The Public Administration Reforms Commission has recommended raising the maximum age for applying for public service jobs to 35 years for men and 37 years for women.

The committee chief and former adviser of the caretaker government Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury shared the information at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday.

He said the final decision will be taken in the advisory council meeting regarding the age limit issue in the public service.

He said, they have recommended it considering socio-economic aspects of the country. Chowdhury said that it exists in many countries of the world. It was taken into consideration that girls get priority in all aspects.

The interim government, amid the students’ movement, has formed a committee, led by former caretaker government adviser Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, on September 30 to determine a rational age limit for entering government jobs and asked the committee to submit report within seven working days.

The age limit for entering government jobs is 30 years, while it is 32 years for the children of freedom fighters.