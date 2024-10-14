RMG workers block road at Mirpur for arrears

Worker of eight ready-made garment factories at Kochukhet area, adjacent to Dhaka Cantonment, are staging demonstration for due salaries, blocking the road.

Around 10,000 workers have blocked the Cantonment-Mirpur 14 road since Monday morning.

Following the blockade, traffic jam was created from Mirpur 14 to Kochukhet.

Al Amin, one of the protesters, alleged that they have not received our salaries for the last three months.

“We will remain on the road until we get due salaries,” he added.

Meanwhile, after four days’ of holiday for Durga puja, people are facing sufferings on the first working day.