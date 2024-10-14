Five drug peddlers held with phensedyl in Sylhet

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained five drug peddlers with 1,937 bottles of phensedyl from Sylhet’s Companiganj upazila early Sunday.

The detainees are Imam Uddin, 35, son of late Najib Ali, son of deceased Tera Mia, 35, son of late Tara Mia, Mosaid, 40, son of late Ataul, Md Raihan Ahmed, 18, son of Md Taj Uddin, and Jahangir Alam, 30, son of late Yusuf Ali, of Gaurinagar village of the upazila.

A team from RAB-9 conducted a raid in the Gourinagar area and detained individuals around 4:15am on Sunday, according to a press briefing by RAB.

The detainees were subsequently handed over to the Companiganj police station, RAB stated.