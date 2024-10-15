Hathurusingha suspended, Phil Simmons new head coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suspended the Sri Lankan coach Chandika Hathurusingha as the head coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team and issued a show-cause notice over .

He has been replaced by former cricketer and renowned coach Phil Simmons, as confirmed by BCB chairman Faruque Ahmed at a press conference in Mirpur on Wednesday.

“We have served him [Hathurusingha] with a showcase notice and suspension from duty as head coach. He has been suspended not because of the team’s performance, but for slapping a player during last ODI World Cup and for spending holidays more than that was mentioned in his contract,” said the BCB boss.

“For South Africa, UAE, West Indies and ICC Champions Trophy, we have decided to appoint an interim head coach.

“Hathusingha has been told to reply to his show-cause notice within 48 hours and his suspension will come with immediate effect. After that his contract will be suspended,” said the BCB boss.

“Phil Simmons has been named the new interim head coach. He will work until Champions Trophy,” he added.

Hathurusingha, who returned as Bangladesh’s coach in 2023 for a second stint, had been at the center of multiple controversies. Despite leading Bangladesh to a historic series win against Pakistan, his position became untenable after the team’s poor showing against India, followed by internal conflicts within the team and alleged breaches of conduct.

Reports suggest that his eventual dismissal was influenced by a series of behavioral issues, including inappropriate conduct with senior players, clashes with junior team members, and violations of BCB’s internal code of conduct. His close ties to the previous BCB leadership also made his position vulnerable, particularly after the board’s political shake-up.

Faruque Ahmed, who had a history of disagreements with Hathurusingha, dating back to 2016, became BCB president after the country’s political changes, further destabilizing the coach’s standing. Despite a contract that was supposed to last until the 2024 Champions Trophy, Hathurusingha’s tenure was cut short just ahead of the series against South Africa.

Taking over the role is Phil Simmons, a highly experienced coach who will guide Bangladesh through the upcoming international fixtures, including the 2025 Champions Trophy. Known for his calm leadership style and ability to develop young talent, Simmons is expected to bring much-needed stability and professionalism to the team after Hathurusingha’s turbulent period.