The London Bureau of Tower Hamlets Council’s Transport Department held a coffee morning event to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Macmillan caters to people of all walks of life regardless of race, religion, caste. Funds raised are used to provide medical care for terminally ill cancer patients. A cancer patient can be cured by this donation of donors.

As every year, this year (September 27) was organized by Senior Staff Christine Long at Tower Hamlets Council Transport’s Toby lane depot. Christine Long organizes this event every year. She was assisted by Route Manager Siba Khanam, Rezwana Box and all other staff of the Transport Department.

Christine Long encouraged everyone in this regard. The rest of the staff brought a variety of food on their own initiative and everyone present enjoyed the coffee morning event. Many people collected cash to welcome this initiative. Every penny raised at this coffee morning will go towards whatever is needed to help people affected by cancer. This grant, as Macmillan Cancer Support, can impact the lives of people with cancer in many ways. This initiative has been taken up by the Transport Department of Tower Hamlets Council for the welfare of humanity to provide them with the necessary assistance.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is Macmillan Cancer Support’s biggest fundraising event. Every year, people in the UK and around the world host their own coffee mornings. Donations received go towards Macmillan services. In 2016 alone, the world’s biggest coffee morning raised £29.5 million. TT Pump once again took part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, raising £111.62 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Since 1990, the Macmillan Coffee Morning has become a national event, raising over £290 million for the charity in the process.

Across the country, Macmillan Coffee Mornings made more than £10 million last year alone. Macmillan expects to top it in 2021.

The charity is one of a number of worthy causes supported by the TT Pump, including The Macquarie Foundation and Cancer Research UK. Organizer Christine Long thanked everyone who contributed to this year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning.