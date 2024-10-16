Redbridge Community Trust’s Management Committee meeting held.

Redbridge Community Trust’s Management Committee general meeting held on last Sunday, October 13, at a restaurant in Romford Road, Forest Gate, London .

President Mohammed Ohid Uddin presided over and General Secretary Rotarian Shahin Shah Alam Chowdhury conducted the meeting . In the opening the Quran recitated by Kamrul Hossain Delwar. After everyone’s introduction, in the feedback session for the committee members, a decision has been taken to give awards to 30 students who have achieved good results in this year’s GCSE and A level exams on Sunday, December 22 2024 and to celebrate the 53rd Victory Day of Bangladesh. It should be noted here that the Redbridge Community Trust organization was established in 2019 and continues to work on various issues in the area such as education, housing advice, employment and building relationships between neighbourhoods.

A sub-committee was also formed to make the upcoming event a success. Among others present in the committee were media personality Misbah Jamal, poet and rhymer Dilu Nasser, Vice President Afsor Hossain Anam, Treasurer Anamul Haque Anam, Niaz Chowdhury Suvan, Mohammad Faruk Uddin, Jaynul Chowdhury, Abu Tarek Chowdhury, Mohammad Amin, Rezaul Karim Raju, Azizur Rahman Tipu, Moksud Ahmed, Alin Ahmed Chowdhury, Mohiuddin Ahmed Alamgir, Moinul Islam, Dr. Syed Masuk Ahmed, Abu Shohel , former councillor Abu Sami