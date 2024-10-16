UK Bangla Reporters Unity Badminton Tournament ’24 Completed

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Annual Badminton Competition of UK Bangla Reporters Unity has concluded.

A total of fifteen teams took part in the competition held at Newham Leisure Center on Monday (14 October 2024) at 4pm.

UK Bangla Reporters Unity President Ansar Ahmed Ullah presided over the prize distribution ceremony after the game.

Chair of Newham Council Cllr Rahima Rahman was present as the chief guest at the event under the direction of Jamal Ahmad Khan, the vice president of the organization.

Barking and Dagenham Council Mayor Cllr Moin Quadri and prominent politician, community leader Abdul Ahad Chowdhury were present as special guests.

Jubair Ahmed, General Secretary of UK Bangla Reporters Unity gave the welcome speech.

Speakers at the meeting said that sports are essential for our physical and mental well-being in this mechanical life. Praising this kind of organization, the speakers said that UK Bangla Reporters Unity, an organization of journalists working in Bengali newspapers in Britain, always organizes something exceptional that plays a major role in the welfare of the Bengali community.

Among others, UKBangla Reporters Unity Vice President Sajidur Rahman, Joint Editor Muhammad Saleh Ahmad, Treasurer Ashraful Huda, Organizing and Training Secretary MA Bashir, Journalist Shah Mostafizur Rahman Belal, Event Secretary A Rahman Ali, Journalist Sohag, Alamgir Hossain on behalf of Newham Club. Abdul Bachir, Abu Bakr, Zakir Hossain, Abdul Bachit.